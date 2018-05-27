Home World

Egypt arrests prominent activist, latest in wider crackdown

Arrested activist Abdel-Azim has been known for his harsh criticism of the government since he left President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's campaign in the 2014 elections.

Published: 27th May 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Egyptian security officials say a prominent activist has been detained, the latest in a new wave of arrests since presidential elections earlier this year.

The officials say Hazem Abdel-Azim was taken from his home in a Cairo suburb late Saturday on accusations that include disseminating false news and belonging to an outlawed group.

Abdel-Azim has been known for his harsh criticism of the government since he left President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's campaign in the 2014 elections.

The officials spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to media.

Egypt has arrested a number of secular activists since el-Sissi was re-elected in March in a vote in which he faced no serious challengers.

The latest arrests come amid a wider crackdown on dissent in which thousands of people have been jailed.

