Japan ex-PM Yasuhiro Nakasone, witness to war and success, turns 100

By Associated Press

TOKYO: One of Japan's most prominent former leaders, Yasuhiro Nakasone, has turned 100, fitting in a country known for longevity.

As a World War II naval officer, he witnessed the depth of Japan's defeat and devastation.

He presided over Japan in the 1980s at the pinnacle of its economic success.

In recent years, he has lobbied for revision of the war-renouncing, US-drafted constitution, a longtime cause neither he nor his successors have achieved.

His office says Nakasone, cared for by his daughter at their Tokyo home, is slowing down but in fine health.

In his written statement marking his birthday today, Nakasone says he is blissful to have worked for Japan's postwar reconstruction and witnessed success.

He also vows to do more work.