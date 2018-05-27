Home World

Six militants killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

A CTD spokesperson said the suspects were involved in the killing of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Brigadier Zahoor Fazal Qadri and his brother in Sargodha in 2004.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

An army personnel takes his position near a house during a gunfight between militants and the security forces. (PTI file photo used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

LAHORE: Six militants, involved in the killing of a Brigadier of Pakistan's spy agency ISI and several deadly blasts, were shot dead today during an encounter with the security forces in Punjab, a media report said.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the suspects were also involved in the blast near the residence-cum-office of Punjab province Chief Minister Shahbaz Shari last year that claimed 26 lives including eight policemen.

The CTD had tracked the militants near Gujrat in Punjab where a gunbattle broke out between them, Geo News reported.

The suspects, eight or nine in number, had opened fire on the CTD team.

The team killed six suspects in retaliatory fire, while three of them managed to escape, an official said.

A CTD spokesperson said the suspects were involved in the killing of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Brigadier Zahoor Fazal Qadri and his brother in Sargodha in 2004.

Those killed in the shootout have been identified as Abdul Muqeem, Faisal, Usman, Azeem, Rauf and Sohaib, whose name was included in the red book, according to the report.

The militants wanted to target sensitive installations, the spokesman said and added that suicide jackets, electronic devices and hand grenades were seized from the possession of the terrorists.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistani militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)
Police conduct search operation at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge after hoax bomb threat
Gallery
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike