Three Indians among 11 killed by cyclone Mekunu in Oman, Yemen

Indian Embassy Team in Salalah has confirmed that as per Royal Oman Police, mortal remains of one of two missing Indian have been found and the search for the other is underway.

Published: 27th May 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Debris and sea foam litters a beach after Cyclone Mekunu in Salalah, Oman, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Three Indians were among 11 people killed by cyclone Mekunu that has battered southern Oman and the Yemeni island of Socotra, authorities and reports have said.

Cyclone Mekunu hit Oman's Dhofar and Al-Wusta provinces on Friday after intensifying from a category one to a category two cyclone, with winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour after it made landfall on Socotra on Thursday.

"Indian Embassy Team in Salalah has confirmed that as per Royal Oman Police, mortal remains of one (Shamsher Ali) of two missing Indian have been found and the search for the other (Madhu) is underway. There is no report of casualty amongst other expatriates," the Indian Embassy in Muscat tweeted.

Embassy officials visited a camp at Taqah in Salalah and arranged food for 460 people (145 Indians and 315 Bangladeshi nationals).

"Indian Embassy is taking care of 50 Indian dhow crew," it said.

Salalah port authorities that four Indian registered dhows have sunk alongside the port. All Indian crew are safe, it said. The death toll from the cyclone has reached 11.

According to AFP, Socotra's governor Ramzy Mahrous said today that the death toll on the island remained seven -- five Yemenis and two Indian sailors. A further eight Indian sailors remain missing.

