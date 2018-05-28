Home World

Afghanistan: Gunmen kill 3 people in Herat province

An Afghan official says gunmen have killed at least three people in an attack in western Herat province.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:17 PM

Afghan security personnel (File photo for representation purpose)

By Associated Press

KABUL: An Afghan official says gunmen have killed at least three people in an attack in western Herat province.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor in Herat, says the three victims include an employee of a voter registration centre and two policemen.

A third policeman was wounded in the attack, which took place late last night.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a spokesman says that the Taliban overrun several villages today in the district of Khoja Ghor in northern Takhar province, pushing back the local police.

Sonatullah Timor there were no casualties reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed the attacks in Takhar, saying insurgents have pushed near the district centre and taken several posts.

