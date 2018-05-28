Home World

Emmanuel Macron backs Italian president, praises 'courage'

The Italian leader rejected a eurosceptic nominee for economy minister on Sunday which led to the collapse of a government put forward by a populist alliance.

Published: 28th May 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron praised his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Monday, saying he was fulfilling his role as the guarantor of the country's institutions with "courage and responsibility."

"I reiterate my friendship and support for President Mattarella who has an essential task to undertake, (ensuring) the institutional and democratic stability of his country, which he is doing with a lot of courage and responsibility," Macron said.

The Italian leader rejected a eurosceptic nominee for economy minister on Sunday which led to the collapse of a government put forward by a populist alliance comprising the far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Despite facing calls for impeachment, Mattarella named a caretaker prime minister on Monday, Carlo Cottarelli, putting the country on course for new elections.

Macron, a pro-Europe centrist, is watching Italy's unfolding political crisis closely, aware that his plans for deepening the European Union depend largely on a stable and like-minded government emerging in Rome.

"Italy is an important partner for France at every level: a historic partner, a present partner and a future partner, that we respect and that we need for our European projects, as well as our bilateral relationship which is fundamental," Macron added.

He was speaking at a press conference with Angolan President Joao Lourenco who was making his first official visit to France.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Sergio Mattarella

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title