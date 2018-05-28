Home World

EU wants new Venezuela elections, prepares more sanctions

Maduro won a second, six-year term in Sunday's election which his closest challenger called illegitimate and Venezuela's leading opposition parties boycotted as fraudulent.

Published: 28th May 2018

Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers are calling for new presidential elections in Venezuela and are preparing more targeted sanctions against those close to President Nicolas Maduro.

The EU has said that elections over a week ago were fatally flawed and wants to see them redone "in accordance with internationally recognized democratic standards."

The EU foreign ministers said Monday they will "act swiftly" to impose more sanctions against Venezuelan authorities but which will not hurt the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela presidential elections Nicolas Maduro

