Home World

Landslides kill at least 32 in Ethiopia

The Government Communication Affairs Office said nine people died in the Gamo Gofa zone, with 17 injured.

Published: 28th May 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Landslides caused by heavy rain killed at least 32 people in southern Ethiopia over the weekend, the government said on Monday.

The Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said nine people died in the Gamo Gofa zone, with 17 injured.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcast Corporate on Sunday reported that 23 people were killed in a landslide in the Sidama zone. 

Six people were badly injured, Fana reported.

Countries across the Horn of Africa have recently struggled to cope with heavy rains.

Last week, flooding and strong winds caused by Cyclone Sagar killed at least 25 people in Djibouti and Somaliland, while heavy flooding left 21 dead in Somalia, according to the UN's humanitarian coordinator OCHA.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ethiopia Landslides

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title