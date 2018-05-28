Home World

Oman raises death toll in aftermath of Cyclone Mekunu to 6

The cyclone struck mainland Oman and Yemen early Saturday, dumping nearly three years' worth of rain on Salalah in 24 hours.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

An Omani civil defence staff visits a road which has been cut by the flood water after Cyclone Merkunu in Salalah, Oman, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Death toll in Oman from Cyclone Mekunu has raised to six.

The Royal Oman Police announced the death of two additional Omanis who lost control of their car in flood waters in Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, which was directly hit by Cyclone Mekunu over the weekend.

Those deaths come after the National Committee for Civil Defense earlier announced that four people had been killed.

It was the strongest cyclone ever recorded to hit southern Oman.

The storm earlier hit Yemen's island of Socotra, causing deaths and widespread damages.

Authorities have said that two bodies were recovered from the hard-hit island while 30 people remain missing there.

