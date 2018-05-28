Home World

Turkish President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover

The left-leaning weekly, one of France's most popular news magazines, published an investigation into the Turkish strongman in its latest edition.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French magazine Le Point said it had suffered harassment and intimidation by supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after it labelled him "The Dictator" on its front cover.

Police were deployed in the Pontet suburb of the southern city of Avignon over the weekend after a group of pro-Erdogan activists attempted to remove, then cover up advertisements for the magazine at newsstands.

Another poster of the front cover -- a portrait of Erdogan above the headline "The Dictator. How far will Erdogan go?" -- was targeted at a newspaper kiosk in the town of Valence on Sunday, Le Point said.

"After a week of harassment, insults, intimidation and anti-Semitic slurs and threats towards us on social media, now has come the moment when supporters of the AKP (Erdogan's party) are attacking symbols of freedom of expression and diversity in the press," Le Point said on its website.

The left-leaning weekly, one of France's most popular news magazines, published an investigation into the Turkish strongman in its latest edition which also included an editorial asking: "Is Erdogan a new Hitler?".

Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which he co-founded in 2001, are seeking another mandate ahead of snap parliamentary and presidential polls on June 24.

The Turkish president imposed a state of emergency following an attempted coup in July 2016 which has sparked a crackdown affecting "hundreds of thousands of people", including killings and torture, according to the UN rights office.

The report in March this year also warned about "a continued erosion of the rule of law and deterioration of the human rights situation", including the arrests of hundreds of journalists and opposition members. 

Ankara slammed the findings as "biased" and "unacceptable".

'Unacceptable breach'

Christophe Deloire, the head of media freedom group Reporters without Borders, said that the incidents in France were "isolated but have a strong symbolic resonance."

One of the leading figures in France's ruling Republic on the Move party, Richard Ferrand, called the protests in southern France an "unacceptable breach of the freedom of expression."

"We are not going to tolerate in France that the front cover of a magazine be somehow censored under pressure," he told the France 3 channel on Sunday.

Many European countries are home to large Turkish-origin or migrant communities, but Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have barred Turkish politicians from electioneering in their countries.

Around three million expatriate Turks are allowed to vote in the elections next month, including 1.4 million in Germany, and they are seen as a valuable source of support by Erdogan's party.

A year ago Germany and other European countries also banned a series of planned Turkish campaign events for a referendum that extended Erdogan's powers.

Erdogan at the time denounced Germany's "Nazi practices" and accused it of harbouring Kurdish "terrorists" and plotters of the failed coup against him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title