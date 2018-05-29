Home World

French billionaire, owner of 'Le Figaro', Serge Dassault dies at 93

Serge also owned, Dassault, which employs about 18,000 people and is a world leader in aviation, making Falcon private jets as well as the Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighter aircraft.

Published: 29th May 2018 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

In this Monday, July 14, 2014 file picture, Serge Dassault, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Group, attends the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris. | Associated Press

By IANS

PARIS: Serge Dassault, a French billionaire who owned the 'Le Figaro' daily and jet maker Dassault, has died. He was 93, the media reported.

In a short statement, the Dassault family announced that the industrialist and media magnate "died at his office on the Champs Elysees, following a heart attack (on Monday)", reports CNN.

Serge Dassault was one of France's richest men, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at about $26 billion.

In an article published on its website, Le Figaro described him as "the head of one of the wealthiest dynasties in France and one of the most influential and powerful family holdings".

The diversified group he inherited from his father - Marcel Dassault - employs about 18,000 people and is a world leader in aviation, making Falcon private jets as well as the Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighter aircraft.

It owns Dassault Systemes (DASTY), which provides 3D computer-aided design software for industry, wine estates, an auction house and several very valuable works of art.

Serge Dassault also had a political career, serving as a conservative senator and mayor.

