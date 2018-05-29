Home World

French prosecutor: 40 terrorism convicts to be released soon

Published: 29th May 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

In this Saturday, May 12, 2018 file photo, the Paris prosecutor Francois Molins delivers a speech in central Paris. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

PARIS: France's anti-terrorism prosecutor says about 40 convicted terrorists are due to be released from French prisons this year and next, calling the entry back into society of the unrepentant ones a "major risk."

Francois Molins said on BFM television today that France still faces a significant threat from homegrown supporters of the struggling Islamic State group.

Molins estimated that 600 to 700 French extremists are unaccounted for in the areas of Iraq and Syria claimed by IS, though many have probably been killed.

He says authorities think some organisers of the November 2015 attacks in Paris are among the dead in the Mideast.

Molins says the investigation of the simultaneous attacks at the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium that killed 130 people should conclude next year.

