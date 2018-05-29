Home World

Protests in S Africa over death of Indian-origin girl in botched hijacking

A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl was today killed in a botched car hijacking, leading to angry protests by the community members in the Indian township of Chatsworth in Durban.

Published: 29th May 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sadia Sukhraj, was on her way to school with her father when three armed men allegedly accosted and hijacked the car she was in and sped away with her.

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl was today killed in a botched car hijacking, leading to angry protests by the community members in the Indian township of Chatsworth in Durban.

The girl, Sadia Sukhraj, was on her way to school with her father when three armed men allegedly accosted and hijacked the car she was in and sped away with her.

In an ensuing chase in which the hijackers and community members shot at each other, the hijackers crashed the car they were in.

The girl was found shot and critically injured while one of the hijackers tumbled out of the car dead.

She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her serious injuries.

A second hijacker was arrested by an off-duty policeman, while the third one escaped.

Following the incident, more than 3,000 members of the community converged outside Chatsworth police station calling for urgent police action.

As the small contingent of officers at the police station allegedly came under severe verbal abuse and threats of physical action from protestors, they resorted to firing rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades to disperse the crowd, which included scores of children.

Mahendra Lillkan, chairperson of the local Crime Forum, said there had been a spike in crime in the area, despite community patrols at night.

"It seems that the criminals have now resorted to striking at soft targets, such as parents taking their children to school, as we have seen with this tragic incident."

Police and community leaders have appealed for calm amid fears that the protests would escalate tomorrow as the distraught family prepared for the funeral.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chatsworth protest Shall cross shooting South Africa Durban car hijacking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao