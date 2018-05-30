Home World

EU urges 'swift, transparent' probe into Russian journalist murder

The prominent Russian war correspondent and former soldier who was shot dead in Kiev on Tuesday was the latest in a series of Kremlin critics to be killed in the Ukrainian capital in the past two year

Published: 30th May 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of European Union flag | AP

By AFP

STRASBOURG: The EU on Wednesday urged a "swift and transparent inquiry" into the killing of anti-Kremlin reporter Arkady Babchenko in Ukraine, condemning it as a "cowardly crime".

The prominent Russian war correspondent and former soldier who was shot dead in Kiev on Tuesday was the latest in a series of Kremlin critics to be killed in the Ukrainian capital in the past two years.

"This cowardly crime is another attack on press freedom, against journalists who protect our values and our democracies," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said.

"The European Parliament calls for total clarity on the death of Mr Babchenko and for those responsible to be punished, along with the people who ordered the murder."

Babchenko was shot three times in the back and died en route to hospital in a murder reminiscent of other attacks on prominent critics of Russia such as politician Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down near the Kremlin in 2015, and journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was killed in Moscow in 2006.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said he was "convinced that the Russian totalitarian machine" was behind Babchenko's death, though Moscow has denied any involvement.

A spokeswoman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini called for "a swift and transparent investigation that brings those responsible for this crime to justice".

"The European Union stands in solidarity with journalists and will continue to work to protect them and their work, which is vital to all democracies, within and beyond our borders," she said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EU Kremlin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners