Home World

Islamic State executes 2,900 civilians during 'caliphate' in Syria: SOHR

A total of 2,900 civilians have been killed since the Islamic State announced its "caliphate" in Syria, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Syrians walk in a camp for internally displaced people in al-Bab, northern Syria, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | Associated Press

By IANS

DAMASCUS: A total of 2,900 civilians have been killed since the Islamic State (IS) announced its "caliphate" in Syria, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

The civilians are among 5,170 people, including rival militants and army personnel, the IS militants killed in Syria since declaring it's self-styled caliphate in June, 2014, said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua reported.

The Observatory said that the IS control in Syria has shrunk to 3 percent after losing large swathes of areas to the Syrian army and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

IS now controls scattered pockets in the eastern countryside of Homs province, the southeastern desert of Deir al-Zour province, an area on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and a pocket in the northern countryside of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria.

IS also controls pockets in the Yarmouk area in the countryside of the southern province of Daraa as well as pockets in the southern countryside of Hasakah province in northern Syria.

Despite losing areas measuring tens of thousands of kilometers, IS continues to shade blood in Syria, said the Observatory, adding that the group carried out executions of civilians and rival fighters over the past two months.

IS was recently defeated in southern Damascus when the Syrian army captured its latest strongholds in the Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp.

The SDF has also recently launched an offensive on IS east of Euphrates, but the Observatory said the SDF failed to storm Hajin area, the last IS stronghold east of Euphrates and moved the military operation to the southern countryside of Hasakah.

The Syrian army said it had foiled an attack last Wednesday by the IS group on a Syrian military site in Deir al-Zour, killing 43 IS militants, while four Russian experts were also killed in the showdown.

The Observatory, which says it relies on a network of activists on the ground, said intense battles raged between the Syrian army and IS in the countryside of Deir al-Zour, as the terror-designated group has attempted to distract the army by waging sudden attacks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Islamic State Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Human Rights Syrian Democratic Forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners