Israel says struck 25 more Hamas targets after rocket, mortar fire

Israel said today it had struck 25 more Hamas "military targets" in air raids in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to rocket and mortar fire, part of the worst military flare-up since a 2014 war.

Flames of rockets fired by Palestinian militants are seen over Gaza Strip toward Israeli lands, early Wednesday, May 30, 2018. | Associated Press

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said today it had struck 25 more Hamas "military targets" in air raids in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to rocket and mortar fire, part of the worst military flare-up since a 2014 war.

Targets included drone sheds, a rocket-making workshop and "military compounds," a military statement said.

Israel had said yesterday it hit more than 35 militant targets in the Palestinian enclave after a barrage of rocket and mortar fire from Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad.

It said late yesterday about 70 rockets and mortars had been fired at Israel throughout the day.

A number of them were intercepted by air defence systems.

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza.

Sirens and explosions continued into the night after yesterday's eruption.

Late yesterday, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad said a ceasefire agreement had been reached to restore calm, though the Israeli army declined to comment.

In a rare joint statement, Hamas and Islamic Jihad declared shared responsibility for the rocket and mortar fire, saying it was in retaliation for Israeli attacks targeting their positions.

The exchange of fire comes after weeks of deadly protests and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border.

Three members of Islamic Jihad were killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday.

