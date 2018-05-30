Home World

Woman may be one of two suspects invoved in blast at Indian restaurant in Canada

The two suspects with their faces covered entered the Bombay Bhel restaurant late in Mississauga on Thursday night, dropped the improvised explosive device and fled.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object. (Photo | Peel Regional Police Twitter)

By PTI

TORONTO: A woman may be one of the two suspects involved in detonating a powerful homemade improvised explosive device at an Indian restaurant in Canada that injured 15 people, police said today.

"The IED appears to be homemade. However, what led the two suspects to detonate this device is still not clear. We do not have a clear motive and no one has claimed responsibility," a police official said.

The Peel Regional Police said "at this point nothing suggests that it was a hate crime or an act of terrorism".

The police official also gave a brief description of the two suspects and said that surveillance videos indicate that one of the two suspects might be a woman.

He also also confirmed that 30 people were inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion. Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the incident at 10:32 PM (local time on Thursday).

Mississauga is Canada's sixth largest city.

The police urged people who have any information to come forward.

"We know there are people out there who know who did this and it is time for them to do the right thing and come forward," the official said.

 

