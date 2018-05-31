Anti-Kremlin journalist who faked his murder says his 'goal was to stay alive'

By AFP

KIEV: Anti-Kremlin journalist Arkady Babchenko today dismissed criticism of cooperating with Ukrainian security services in the staging of his death.

"My goal was to stay alive and ensure the safety of my family. That is the first thing I am thinking about.

"Journalist standards are the last thing I am thinking about now," the Russian said at a press conference in Kiev, a day following his shock reappearance after Ukrainian authorities said he had been shot dead.