Home World

China invites UN members to utilise its upcoming space station

China has invited all the member states of the United Nations to jointly utilise its future space station expected to be ready by 2022.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEIJING: China has invited all the member states of the United Nations to jointly utilise its future space station expected to be ready by 2022, a move that will allow the entire world to use the orbital station for scientific purposes.

The China Space Station (CSS), which is expected to be launched by 2019 and become operational by 2022, will be the world's first space station open for cooperation with all UN member states, official media reported today.

China is currently in the process of building it.

It is regarded as a rival to the Russia's international space station Mir, currently in orbit.

According to Chinese analysts, by 2024, Chinese space station will be the only one in operation as Mir is set to complete its life span by that time.

The invitation for all the countries to jointly use the space station further shows China's unwavering belief that outer space is a common home for all humanity rather than a new battlefield, state-run Global Times reported.

All countries, regardless of their size and level of development, were invited to explore cooperation with China aboard the CSS, ranging from growing a plant in space to accommodating an astronaut, Shi Zhongjun, China's ambassador to the UN and other international organisations in Vienna told state-run Xinhua news agency.

The CSS will be the world's first space station open for cooperation with all UN member states, the report said.

The announcement was more than a friendly gesture.

It is the strongest message so far against the worrying rhetoric that the outer space is a new front line for competition and confrontation, it said.

Opening up China's future space station to the world will reinforce international cooperation for the peaceful use of outer space, said United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) director Simonetta Di Pippo.

In cooperation with the UNOOSA, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) will utilise the CSS to promote international cooperation in manned space flight and exploration, providing flight experiments and space application opportunities on board the space station for the UN member states.

This is an agreement which will allow the entire world to use, for scientific purposes, the China Space Station when it will be ready," Pippo said.

"It's the first time it is open to all member states," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Space Station China Space Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon