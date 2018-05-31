Home World

Donald Trump says US officials having very good meetings with North Korea

At the DMZ, the US delegation, led by Ambassador Sung Kim, is meeting with North Korean officials.

Published: 31st May 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Yong Chol, second from left, North Korea's former military intelligence chief and a close aid to leader Kim Jong Un, walks out of a building after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump today said his officials are having "very good meetings" with the North Koreans, ahead of a possible summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Running against time, US and North Korean officials are having three separate meetings in New York, Singapore and at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

"Very good meetings with North Korea," Trump said in a tweet, raising the chances of the June 12 summit meeting with Kim in Singapore.

Trump did not confirm the June 12 meeting. However, the White House has said that it is preparing itself for the Singapore Summit on June 12.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was holding talks with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol.

A US advance team, led by the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, was having meetings with the North Korean team in Singapore.

At the DMZ, the US delegation, led by Ambassador Sung Kim, is meeting with North Korean officials.

A senior state department official said what the Trump administration is looking for is "CVID"  complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation.

"In order for a summit to be successful, the North Koreans have to do things that they have not done before," said the official, who requested anonymity.

"I think the president has made clear and Secretary Pompeo has made clear, the North Koreans have defined what they want as security, and they have determined some years ago that security could be found with nuclear weapons," the official said.

"What we have to convince them is that, on the contrary, their nuclear programme has made them less secure, that there's a better path forward, that we can work with them. We're willing to work with them to provide them the security guarantees they feel they need, and in fact, we're willing to go beyond that to help them have greater economic prosperity. But they have to denuclearise," said the official.

As of now, it is being planned as a one-day summit, but there are options to extend it further.

"The president made clear that he's willing to stay on beyond one day. I think we are looking for something historic. I think we're looking for something that has never done before. Be it for whatever reason the North Koreans say they're not ready to do something like that... We will ramp up the pressure on them and we'll be ready for the day that hopefully they are," the official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US-North Korea Kim Jong-un Trump-Kim meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision