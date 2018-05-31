Home World

India, Singapore announce 14 B2B, B2G agreements

Modi is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation Southeast Asian tour.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the RuPay BHIM App and UPI by SBI Singapore at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore | PTI

By PTI

SINGAPORE: India and Singapore today announced 14 business-to-business and business-to-government agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here.

"14 B2B & B2G documents were announced in the presence of PM @narendramodi between India and Singapore," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The agreements include on supporting India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and promoting Indian innovation abroad, to set up Indian institutes of skills on waste water management and recycling, on promotion of 'Make-in-India' in Singapore and ASEAN, and commercial collaboration in the space sector and development of Singapore's space industry, among others.

