Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in North Korea's Pyongyang

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang today, North Korea's state media said, ahead of a landmark summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, front, and his delegation arrive at the Pyongyang Airport, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea. | Associated Press

By PTI

SEOUL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang today, North Korea's state media said, ahead of a landmark summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Lavrov's visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity to organise next month's summit, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also meeting Kim's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in New York late yesterday.

"Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of the Russian Federation, arrived here today at the invitation of Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)", KCNA news agency said in a brief dispatch.

It gave no further details but Russia's Tass news agency said the two foreign ministers had begun talks at the Supreme People's Assembly building in Pyongyang.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier they were expected to discuss "vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues".

Lavrov is paying a visit to North Korea for the first time since 2009, Tass said.

Lavrov spoke to his US counterpart Pompeo by telephone for the first time yesterday ahead of the Secretary of State's dinner meeting with Kim Yong Chol.

Washington is pressing North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for lifting sanctions and economic relief.

But analysts say North Korea will be unwilling to cede its nuclear deterrent unless it is given security guarantees that the US will not try to topple the regime.

