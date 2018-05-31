Home World

US targets two Iranian entities, three individuals with sanctions

The US today designated two Iranian entities for allegedly committing serious human rights abuses on behalf of the Iranian government.

Published: 31st May 2018 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Iran flag for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US today designated two Iranian entities for allegedly committing serious human rights abuses on behalf of the Iranian government.

It also slapped sanctions against three leaders of one of these entities - the Ansar-e Hizballah organisation.

"Iran not only exports terrorism and instability across the world, it routinely violates the rights of its own people. The Iranian regime diverts national resources that should belong to the people to fund a massive and expensive censorship apparatus and suppress free speech, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"Those who speak out against the regime's mismanagement and corruption are subject to abuse and mistreatment in Iran's prisons. America stands with the people of Iran, and treasury is taking action to hold the Iranian regime accountable for ongoing human rights abuses, censorship, and other despicable acts it commits against its own citizens," Mnuchin said.

Additionally, the treasury designated an entity that has operated information or communications technology that facilitates monitoring or tracking that could assist or enable serious human rights abuses by or on behalf of the government of Iran.

It also designated two individuals for engaging in censorship activities that prohibit, limit, or penalise the exercise of freedom of expression or assembly by citizens of Iran, and one individual for acting for or on behalf of an entity engaged in such censorship activities.

These designations come in the wake of recent protests by the Iranian people and the regime's subsequent brutal crackdown.

The treasury said the latest actions target the Iranian regime's repression of its own people and the suppression of their freedoms of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly.

The US will not allow Iran's malign behaviour to go unchecked, it said adding that these actions show a desire to hold malicious actors accountable for their actions even as they try to hide from international scrutiny.

Those designated include Abdulali Ali-Asgari, Director General of Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Hanista Programming Group, the Evin Prison, and Ansar-e Hizballah and associated individuals.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US-Iran Human rights violations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon