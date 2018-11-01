Home World

Don't confront the State: Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns Asia Bibi verdict protestors 

The Prime Minister said that he was forced to give the address after the reaction by protestors against the verdict and the kind of language they were using against State institutions.

Published: 01st November 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan protesters rally to condemn a Supreme Court decision that ordered the release of Asia Bibi, a Catholic woman who has been on death row since 2010 accused of blasphemy | AP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Talking tough, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday told hardliners not to "confront the State" and refrain from vandalism after the Supreme Court acquitted a Christian woman sentenced to death for committing blasphemy.

Prime Minister Khan addressed the nation through a video message and his address was solely focused on the Asia Bibi verdict.

Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, who was on a death row for eight years for blasphemy, was acquitted by the apex court in a landmark verdict which evoked protests, death threats from hardline groups and cheers from human rights advocates.

READ | Protests break out after Pakistan court acquits Asia Bibi in blasphemy case

"I ask these elements (protestors) to avoid confronting the State. But if they opted to do so, the State will fulfill its responsibilities," Khan said.

"We will protect life and property of people... We will not let them (protestors) involve in vandalism or close down the roads," he said, referring to protestors blocking a highway linking the capital Islamabad with garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Many parts of Karachi were paralysed due to the protests and most of the main roads were shut down by the protesters who are burning tyres and pelting stones at vehicles.

Khan appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from joining those trying to create law and order problem in the name of Islam.

The Prime Minister said that he was forced to give the address after the reaction by protestors against the verdict and the kind of language they were using against State institutions.

Khan also flayed a video clip of a leader of protestors on social media in which he said that the judges who gave the verdict were liable to murder.

"How a State can function in such circumstances... Those involved in this are not doing any service to Islam. They are in fact enemies of Islam," Khan said.

Referring to the protesters who have disrupted routine life across the country, he said: "If the Supreme Court does not issue a verdict according to their wishes, will they come out on the roads?" The Prime Minister also said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and no law can be made against the teachings of Islam.

He said the verdict was issued in the light of the Constitution of the country which is also based on Islam.

He said the government was working hard to improve the economy and the protestors were creating hurdles to get political mileage out of the verdict.

"We are already facing such tough economic hurdles. We have yet to take a day off... we are struggling continuously to uplift the people [and] to improve the conditions of the underprivileged," he said.

"The people are to bear the brunt of this. The labours who are reliant on daily wages... how will they survive?" he asked.

Bibi was accused of committing blasphemy in 2009.

She was convicted by the trial court in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours.

Her death sentence was maintained by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.

She appealed against the conviction in the Supreme Court, which for the first time heard the case in July 2015.

Bibi was the first woman who was given death sentence under the blasphemy laws. According to officials, Bibi might be flown out of Pakistan due to threat to her life. It is not clear where she will go as several countries, including Canada, have offered asylum to her.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan protests Asia Bibi Asia Bibi Death sentence Blasphemy case Pakistan Blasphemy case Imran khan blasphemy laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp