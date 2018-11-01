Home World

Gunmen kill five workers in Pakistan's Baluchistan province​

Published: 01st November 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

QUETTA: At least five labourers were killed and two others critically injured on Wednesday in a targeted attack carried out by two motorcycle-borne gunmen at a construction site in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province.

Police officials said that two men riding on a motorcycle had come to the construction site in the Jiwani area on the outskirts of Gwadar and opened indiscriminate firing.

"There were a dozen or more labourers working at the time and most of them rushed to safety but five of them were killed on the spot," Mohtashim Chengazi, a senior police official said.

He said two other labourers were injured and had been rushed to a hospital as they were in critical condition.

"The casualties could rise," he added.

The official said the killed labourers belonged to Karachi, Multan and Sukkur.

So far no militant, sectarian or separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but in the past separatists have targeted labourers from other provinces working on the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor projects in the province.

In May, unknown gunmen had killed six labourers in the remote area of Lajjey in the province.

 

