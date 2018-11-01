Home World

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed returns from exile

Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was president.

Published: 01st November 2018 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Maldives’ former president Mohamed Nasheed, center right, embraces a supporter upon arrival at the airport in Male, Maldives, Thursday, Nov.1,2018. Nasheed returned to Maldives Thursday after living in exile for more than two years. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MALE: The first democratically elected president of the Maldives returned home Thursday after more than two years in exile to escape a long prison term.

The plane carrying Mohamed Nasheed from Sri Lanka landed in Maldives' capital, Male, where he was welcomed by his party members and supporters. He planned to address his supporters later Thursday.

Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was president. His trial was criticized internationally for lack of due process, along with those of many other political opponents jailed by strongman President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's administration.

He was offered asylum in Britain when he traveled there for medical treatment on leave from prison.

Nasheed's return follows Yameen's defeat in the Sept. 23 presidential election by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the candidate of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party.

Since Yameen's defeat, courts have freed or granted bail to some of the jailed officials.

The Supreme Court earlier this week suspended Nasheed's prison sentence until it reviews his conviction at the request of the country's prosecutor general, a move to prevent his arrest on arrival.

Two other people — an opposition party leader and a former vice president who was Yameen's running mate in the 2103 presidential election — earlier returned from exile.

Nasheed, a former pro-democracy activist, was elected president in the country's first multiparty election in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule. He became popular internationally as an environment crusader, holding an underwater Cabinet meeting to highlight the perils of rising sea levels caused by global warming and their impact on the archipelago nation composed of coral masses just a few meters (feet) above sea level.

He resigned in 2012 amid public protests against his order to arrest the senior judge and lost the 2103 election to Yameen.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed Nasheed Exile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp