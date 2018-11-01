Home World

New York celebrates Halloween with massive parade

The screening of horror films, singing and dancing shows, art installations, poetry recitals, and the most requested DJ's were organised throughout the city.

Published: 01st November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Revelers dance on a float as they move along Sixth Avenue during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade.(Photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: New York celebrated Halloween with a massive parade, which was attended by more than 60,000 people dressed in costumes and huge puppets, accompanied this year by exceptional security measures.

It was estimated that in the 45th edition of the "Village Halloween Parade", this time under the theme "I Am Robot," 35 music bands, hundreds of dancers and artists and thousands of puppets, also some enormous robots, some more than three and a half metres high, participated on Wednesday, reports Efe news.

To take part in the parade, for which traffic on Manhattan's sixth avenue was closed on Wednesday afternoon, it was required to dress up, although authorities had provided several observation points for the hundreds of thousands of spectators on the sides of the parade.

The event was monitored this year by thousands of members of the New York Police, both in uniform and in civilian clothes, with the aim of preventing any kind of security event after the threats that had been experienced in recent days.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said there are no credible threats against the parade, but he called for citizen collaboration and insisted that security forces are alerted if they see "anything strange".

"There are going to be thousands of policemen in the street," he said.

The screening of horror films, singing and dancing shows, art installations, poetry recitals, and the most requested DJ's were organised throughout the city.

A holiday increasingly popular both in the US and worldwide, Halloween has already been celebrated for several days in New York with numerous events, among which a parade of dogs last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York halloween Halloween All hallow's eve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp