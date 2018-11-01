Home World

US President Donald Trump alleges 'far-left media' sows anger, division in US

The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, has quite often described them as "fake media".

Published: 01st November 2018 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump gestures during a rally Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Estero, Fla. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has alleged that the "far-left media" in the US uses tragedy to sow anger and division in the society, saying it spreads fake news which is the enemy of the people.

The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, has quite often described them as "fake media".

Referring to his visit to the Pittsburg synagogue where 11 people were killed, Trump said: "Yesterday's visit to Pittsburgh was about coming together as a nation to comfort and to heal.

After this day of unity and togetherness, I came home and sadly turned on the news and watched as the far-left media once again used tragedy to sow anger and division".

Chants of "CNN sucks" broke out at Trump's election rally in Florida Wednesday night as Trump doubled down his attack on what he said are the "far-left media".

"Sadly, they took a small group of protesters, far away from where we were, because we could not have been treated better, the first lady and myself, but we're representing the presidency. And they did everything in their power to try to play it up and push people apart. That's what's happening. They're pushing people apart," the President rued. It was fake and it was make-believe, what they said," he claimed. Trump said as the audience booed the media.

He claimed that this is the greatest movement in the history of the US, and the media don't even refute that fact.

Trump said he has taken aggressive measures against the terrorist groups that seek the slaughter of innocent people all around the world for lots of different reasons.

"It's terrible. We've taken unprecedented action to confront the regime in Iran, and we have ended the horrible, one-sided Iran nuclear catastrophe," he said.

Iran is a much different country today than the country that started off at the beginning of his administration almost two years ago, he said.

"We have forcefully condemned hatred, bigotry, racism, and prejudice in all of its ugly forms, but the media doesn't want you to hear your story. It's not my story. It's your story.  That's why 33 per cent of the people in this country believe the fake news is, in fact -- and I hate to say this -- in fact, the enemy of the people.

"The left-wing media doesn't want to solve problems. They want to stoke resentment.  It has to stop. They believe that progress isn't good for profit or for whatever reason it is they're playing their game. Our movement is about safe homes, great jobs for every citizen," Trump added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US President Donald Trump Fake Media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp