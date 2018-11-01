Home World

Woman rescued six days after bizarre US road crash

The 53-year-old woman's car went off the road on October 12, smashing through a fence and landing on a tree, where she -- and the vehicle -- remained suspended for days.

In this Oct. 18, 2018, photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety is the scene where authorities say they rescued a seriously injured woman who spent six days in the desert after crashing her car near Wickenburg, Ariz. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PHOENIX: An American woman was rescued six days after a road accident in which her automobile plunged 50 feet and remained hanging from a tree near Wickenburg in Arizona, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported.

The woman told officials that she stayed in the car for days. When she wasn't rescued, she decided to leave the vehicle, climbing down and walking until she reached some railroad tracks, reports Efe.

She continued along the tracks hoping that someone would find her, but she was not able to get far because of the injuries she had suffered in the crash.

Eventually, a rancher who happened to be working nearby spotted the car and alerted the authorities.

Emergency teams found the woman's tracks leaving the car and followed them until they found her seriously injured and dehydrated, lying next to the Hassayampa river.

An air ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the site and transported the woman to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not identify the women or provide any further details about her injuries or the cause of the accident.

