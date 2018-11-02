Home World

Fist fight between woman passenger and driver led to fatal bus crash in China

The bus plunged 50 metres off the bridge into the Yangtze, China's longest river, in Chongqing city on Sunday.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a bus is lifted out of the Yangtze River by a floating crane in Wanzhou in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, late Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a bus is lifted out of the Yangtze River by a floating crane in Wanzhou in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, late Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: A fist fight between a woman passenger and a driver caused a bus to plunge from a bridge into the mighty Yangtze River in southwest China, killing at least 13 people, police said on Friday.

The bus plunged 50 metres off the bridge into the Yangtze, China's longest river, in Chongqing city on Sunday.

A total of 13 bodies have been retrieved from the river in Chongqing Municipality, in Wanzhou District, and have all been identified.

Two passengers remain missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The investigation showed that a 48-year-old woman passenger, surnamed Liu, planned to get off at a certain stop.

The 42-year-old driver, surnamed Ran, told her to get off at an earlier stop.

However, Liu did not get off and later asked the driver to stop the bus when she realised she missed her destination.

The driver refused as there was no bus stop in view, and an argument broke out, soon led to a fist fight.

The driver's right hand came off the steering wheel during the altercation, which led to the steering wheel turning sharply to the left, the report said.

The bus then lost control and veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided into an oncoming car before breaking through fencing and flying off a bridge over the river.

About 6,380 kilometres long, the mighty Yangtze River is the largest and longest river in China, in Asia and the third-longest in the world.

Four passengers, who got off earlier, confirmed that a medium-height woman had quarrelled with the driver because she missed her stop, local police said.

Rescuers on Wednesday night pulled the bus from the river.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bus crash in China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp