11 Indians arrested for gambling in Nepal, about Rs 1 crore in cash seized

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Eleven Indian nationals have been arrested for gambling from a private house in Western Nepal's famous tourist hub of Pokhara, police said Saturday.

The police also seized Rs 9.74 million cash from them.

They were found gambling in a private house situated in Nayabazaar of Pokhara Metropolitan City, 200-kilometre West of Kathmandu, police said.

All arrested Indians, except three, have been identified. The Nepali house owner Dhruva Kumar was also arrested.

Gambling is illegal in Nepal. Betting on any sports event is illegal in the country.