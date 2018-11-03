Home World

India to extend USD 310 million loan for Zimbabwe power plant 

India will also extend additional funds of USD 23 million for the Bulawayo thermal power plant and USD 19.5 million for the Deka pumping and water intake system in Zimbabwe, Tirumurti said.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (File | AP)

By PTI

HARARE: India on Saturday announced that it would extend a USD 310 million loan to Zimbabwe to finance a rehabilitation project for a thermal power plant that would entail upgrading the station and extending its lifespan.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and delegation-level talks between senior officials of the two countries here, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while briefing media on the deliberations.

Hwange is Zimbabwe's second biggest power plant with an installed capacity of 920 MW.

India will also extend additional funds of USD 23 million for the Bulawayo thermal power plant and USD 19.5 million for the Deka pumping and water intake system in Zimbabwe, Tirumurti said.

A fund of USD 2.9 million will also be extended to upgrade the Indo-Zim Technology Centre, which India had gifted to the African country, he said.

Naidu arrived here Friday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe thermal power plant India-Zimbabwe Indian loan Indian aid M Venkaiah Naidu Emmerson Mnangagwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp