Home World

New Taiwan performing arts center billed as largest in world

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts houses a 1,981-seat concert hall, a 2,236-seat opera house, a play house and a recital hall under a single roof covering 3.3 hectares (8.2 acres).

Published: 05th November 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Taiwan art Center

In this undated handout photo provided Nov. 5, 2018, by the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben is seen in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KAOHSIUNG: A sprawling complex of four theaters billed as the biggest performing arts center in the world has opened in southern Taiwan.

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts houses a 1,981-seat concert hall, a 2,236-seat opera house, a play house and a recital hall under a single roof covering 3.3 hectares (8.2 acres).

The center, which opened last month, was built over eight years at a cost of NT$10.7 billion ($350 million) on the site of a former military barracks in Kaohsiung, a southern city of about 2.8 million people.

The design by Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo reflects the port city's tropical location and maritime links. It includes an undulating white roof and a large public space with hoists and other cargo ship features.

In this undated handout photo provided Nov. 5, 2018, by the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben is seen in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. (Photo | AP)

"I think what is really unique is this roof, what was inspired by the banyan trees with the crown," said Francine Houben, the creative director of Mecanoo. "I had to create a really new public space specifically for Taiwan, for Kaohsiung, that catches the wind of the ocean and the ventilation of the tropical space."

The concert hall has the biggest pipe organ in Asia with 9,085 pipes. Built by a German manufacturer, its asymmetric design recalls bamboo.

"I have played many organs both in Taiwan and abroad, but this one is the biggest and the best," said organist Liu Hsin-hung.

The center also includes an outdoor amphitheater. He Wen-jhang, a 62-year-old retired physics and chemistry teacher who lives nearby, said he prefers to the art center to another real estate development.

"Coming here to exchange views greatly influences citizens' temperament," He said. "In the past, people only rushed to factories to make a living. But now, we have a place to relax and chat to each other. This has a big impact on Kaohsiung's cultural aspect. A positive impact."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Kaohsiung Center Taiwan performing arts center World's Largest Theater

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp