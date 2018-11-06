Home World

Maithripala Sirisena suffers reversal in his Lanka parliament majority claim

He resigned as the deputy minister of Labour and Foreign Employment to leave the Sirisena camp and join Wickremesinghe.

Published: 06th November 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena speaks at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 25, 2018 in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: In a setback to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, a deputy minister of his United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) government resigned Tuesday and backed ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the ongoing political crisis.

President Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapaksa, a controversial former president, and suspended parliamentary proceedings until November 16.

Manusha Nanayakkara, who was in Sirisena/Rajapaksa original list of 96 MPs, said in a letter to Sirisena Tuesday that in his opinion Wickremesinghe was still the legitimate prime minister as accepted by the parliamentary speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

He resigned as the deputy minister of Labour and Foreign Employment to leave the Sirisena camp and join Wickremesinghe. He was sworn in as the deputy minister only on November 1.

READ| Sri Lanka political crisis: Time running out to avert 'bloodbath', warns ousted Wickremesinghe​

In a video message, Nanayakkara said that he does not approve of the arbitrary political appointments that have taken place and will support the struggle to protect and uphold democracy.

Nanayakkara's defection came hours after Sirisena announced publicly that people should not doubt his majority - 113 in the 225-member legislature.

Legislators have been switching sides ever since the island nation was plunged into a political and constitutional crisis with Sirisena's move to sack Wickremesinghe last month.

Rajapaksa had been bolstered by at least 9 defections from Wickremesinghe's United National Party and Tamil National Alliance.

Since the crisis broke out there have been media reports that MPs were offered up to 500 million rupees to switch sides.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Monday slammed Sirisena's "unconstitutional and undemocratic" actions to sack Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and suspend Parliament, saying he will not recognise Rajapaksa as the new premier unless he wins a floor test.

He asked the president to reconvene the parliament for a floor test and end the ongoing political crisis.

Sirisena's side charged that Jayasuriya, a UNP senior, was backing his party leader Wickremesinghe by compromising the neutral position of speaker of parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Sri Lanka political crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp