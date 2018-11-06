Home World

Palestinian shot trying to stab Israel cops with scissors: police

A separate police statement identified her as a 37-year-old Palestinian from Yata, a town south of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Published: 06th November 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian woman tried to stab Israeli officers with scissors in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before being shot and wounded, police said, the second such incident in as many days.

"Female terrorist attempted to stab border police officers at the petrol station near Mishor Adumim," a desert area east of Jerusalem, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

"Female terrorist neutralised at the scene. No injuries to officers," he said in a statement.

A separate police statement identified her as a 37-year-old Palestinian from Yata, a town south of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Police had been alerted to the scene after a civilian reported she was acting in a suspicious way at a falafel shop in the gas station complex and located her, the statement said.

After calling on her to stop, she pulled out scissors from her bag and ran at the officers while yelling in Arabic, it said.

She was shot in the leg and moderately wounded, police said, noting she had also been in possession of a knife.

A wave of mainly lone-wolf Palestinian attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015.

The number of attacks has decreased since, but still occur sporadically.

On Monday, a Palestinian man tried to stab Israeli civilians and a soldier at a gas station near Hebron before being shot and lightly wounded by a soldier.

On October 22, a Palestinian was shot dead when attempting to stab soldiers in Hebron.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palestine Israel conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp