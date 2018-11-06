Palestinian shot trying to stab Israel cops with scissors: police

By AFP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian woman tried to stab Israeli officers with scissors in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before being shot and wounded, police said, the second such incident in as many days.

"Female terrorist attempted to stab border police officers at the petrol station near Mishor Adumim," a desert area east of Jerusalem, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

"Female terrorist neutralised at the scene. No injuries to officers," he said in a statement.

A separate police statement identified her as a 37-year-old Palestinian from Yata, a town south of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Police had been alerted to the scene after a civilian reported she was acting in a suspicious way at a falafel shop in the gas station complex and located her, the statement said.

After calling on her to stop, she pulled out scissors from her bag and ran at the officers while yelling in Arabic, it said.

She was shot in the leg and moderately wounded, police said, noting she had also been in possession of a knife.

A wave of mainly lone-wolf Palestinian attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015.

The number of attacks has decreased since, but still occur sporadically.

On Monday, a Palestinian man tried to stab Israeli civilians and a soldier at a gas station near Hebron before being shot and lightly wounded by a soldier.

On October 22, a Palestinian was shot dead when attempting to stab soldiers in Hebron.