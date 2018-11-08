Home World

At least 20 dead in Tajik prison riot, say security sources 

The ex-Soviet country's government has yet to confirm the prison riot or the deaths.

Published: 08th November 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

DUSHANBE (TAJIKISTAN) : Around 20 prisoners and two guards were killed in clashes at a maximum security prison in Tajikistan's northern city of Khujand, two security sources told AFP on Thursday.

The prison in Tajikistan's second-largest city is home to prisoners serving long sentences for serious crimes including extremism and murder.

One of the sources said that "around 20 prisoners" died in clashes that also claimed the lives of two guards.

The second source confirmed the number of victims and said a further six guards had been injured.

The ex-Soviet country's government has yet to confirm the prison riot or the deaths.

"A riot involving dozens of prisoners occurred Wednesday night and continued into Thursday," one of the security sources told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Another source said the riot had begun when prisoners seized "cutting objects" from a workshop in the prison.

The prison in Khujand, located some 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the north of the capital Dushanbe, has seen prison breaks in the past.

In 2016, a guard and a prisoner were killed after three inmates initiated a jailbreak.

At the time the interior ministry said the prisoners had "planned to join the ranks of ISIS." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tajikistan prison riot prison riot Tajikistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp