Ryanair sacks six flight crew for 'fake' photo of sleeping on airport floor

By ANI

DUBLIN: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has sacked six cabin crew for faking a picture of themselves sleeping on the floor at Malaga Airport in Spain, where they had to stay overnight owing to inclement weather.

Ryanair exposes fake photo of cabin crew sleeping in crew room. Watch video here: pic.twitter.com/tzTn6EHsKH — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 17, 2018

The staged image surfaced on social media last month, after flights to Porto city in Portugal were disrupted due to thunderstorms. Several flights were diverted to Malaga. The photograph was then shared on online platforms, CNN reported.

According to the security footage, the six cabin crew were seen getting into a position on the floor for the snap. After the picture was taken, the staffers got up and walked away.

In a statement, Ryanair said that the staffers were fired for "breach of contract on grounds of gross misconduct."

"The stranded crew, in a gesture of protest, took a photo that immediately became viral: Laying on the floor was the only option to rest their 'suitable accommodation'," Portuguese union had SNPVAC said last month.

This is a Ryanair 737 crew based in Portugal, stranded in Malaga, Spain a couple of nights ago due to storms. They are sleeping on the floor of the Ryanair crew room. RYR is earning €1.25 billion this year but will not put stranded crews in a hotel for the night. @peterbellew ? pic.twitter.com/lILWZVqqGj — Jim Atkinson (@Jimbaba) October 14, 2018

However, Ryanair clarified that the flight crew were in the crew room for a brief, before being shifted to a VIP lounge. The budget carrier added that the "hotels were fully booked" due to a national holiday.