Home World

US Marine veteran massacres 12 in horrific mass shooting in California bar packed with students

Hundreds of people were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at 11:20 PM, and shots were still being fired when deputies arrived.

Published: 08th November 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

People comfort each other as they sit near the scene in Thousand Oaks, California where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES: A US Marine veteran dressed in black sprayed bullets inside a crowded dance bar popular with college students Wednesday night, killing at least 12 people, including a police officer, in Thousand Oaks city in California, in one of the "horrific" mass shooting incidents in the US.

The gunman, who also injured nearly two dozen others, was found dead inside the Borderline Bar and Grill on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean identified the gunman as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a retired Marine who served in Afghanistan.

The suspect used a .45 caliber Glock handgun during the shooting, Dean said.

Long, who shot himself, was dead when officers made entry into the bar, Dean said as he described the shooting incident as "horrific.

"It's a horrific scene in there, there is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that," he said.

Police units at the shooting scene | AP

He said the motive of the shooter is still unclear. He was known to authorities for minor crimes.

The shooter was on active duty with the US Marine Corps from August 2008 to March 2013, according to Department of Defense records.

He also served in Afghanistan from November 2010 to June 2011.

Authorities had "minor" run-ins with Long in the past, Dean said, citing few incidents.

"We have had several contacts with Long over the years, minor events, a traffic collision," Dean said, adding that deputies were called to his house for a disturbance in April this year and "felt he might be suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."

Twenty-one people wounded in the shooting were treated and released from area hospitals, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

President Donald Trump said that he has been "fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California.

"Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar. Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff's Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement," Trump said in a series of tweets.

In memory of victims, President Trump in a proclamation ordered that the flag of the US shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds.

Officers around a Police SUV in the vicinity of a shooting | AP

The hooded gunman burst into the bar around 11:20 p.m. (local time) entirely dressed in black.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ron Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer entered the bar first and were met with gunfire from the suspect, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing officials.

Helus was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

He was planning to retire next year after a 29-year stint with the sheriff's department, Dean said.

Helus, who died "a hero", is survived by a son and his wife, whom he called before entering the bar, Dean added.

It was the second mass shooting in the US within two weeks.

"We have no idea if there is a terrorism link to this or not. As you know, these are ongoing investigations and that information will come out as soon as we are able to determine exactly who the suspect was and what motive he might have had for this horrific event," Dean added.

The Marine Corps extended its "deepest condolences to the families of the victims in this senseless tragedy.

Citing witnesses, the paper said that people ran for cover when shooting started.

Some people tried to break windows using chairs to escape the building while some hid in bathrooms.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force has been rushed to the scene, according to an agency spokeswoman.

Representatives from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives were also dispatched.

According to bar's website, Wednesday nights are college-themed nights open to students as young as 18.

Quoting witnesses, the paper said the event is popular with Moorpark college students, and the Pepperdine student newspaper tweeted that students from its campus were also inside at the time of the shooting.

"He just pulled out a gun and shot my friend that was working the front desk," 21-year-old Holden Harrah was quoted as saying by the paper.

"I heard more gunshots behind me. I was freaking out," said Harrah, who was among the hundreds inside listening to music Wednesday night as a part of the college night event.

The suspect is reported to have drove his mother's car to the attack and said nothing upon entering the bar.

Authorities are searching his home and the weapon used for the crime.

This is the second time this year Thousand Oaks has seen violence in a crowded area.

In March, a man shot and killed his wife before attempting to shoot himself at the Thousand Oaks Mall, the paper added.

Last week, a gunman opened fire at a Jewish synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and injuring several others including three policemen, in the deadliest "anti-Semitic attack" in America in years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
California shooting California shooter US shooting California bar shooting THOUSAND OAKS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp