Home World

Case dropped against Myanmar journalists facing incitement charges 

Suu Kyi has said little in defence of the Reuters journalists, who will have spent a year in prison next month. They are appealing.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar journalists from Eleven Media Group Kyaw Zaw Lin, center left, Phyo Wai Win, center right, leave a township court Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar.

By PTI

YANGON:  The incitement case against three Myanmar journalists who reported critically on the financial management of Yangon's government has been withdrawn, their lawyer told AFP Friday, in the rare good news for the country's beleaguered press.

Eleven Media's executive editors Kyaw Zaw Lin and Nayi Min and chief reporter Phyo Wai Win were arrested in October but allowed out on bail after a few weeks in detention.

ALSO READ | Jailed Myanmar Reuters reporters to file appeal 

They were accused of incitement after an article raised questions about budgeting within the city government, which is run by Phyo Min Thein, a close confidante of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Article 505 (b) criminalises published or circulated information that causes "fear or alarm to the public".

The case prompted an outcry amid fears of declining press freedom in Suu Kyi's Myanmar and was lodged weeks after Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced to seven years on state secrets charges while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

But the lawyer for Eleven Media's staff said the Yangon government had sent a letter to the court asking to drop the charges and take up their grievance through arbitration at Myanmar's Press Council.

"The judge allowed them to withdraw and gave a verdict (Friday) right away. So the case is finished," lawyer Kyee Myint told AFP.

ALSO  READ | Myanmar charges three journalists over report criticizing government

In an interview on Thursday, however, Phyo Min Thein told state media the city government would seek a correction through the council, and could resume the legal tack if it was not satisfied with the outcome.

"If they do not follow and if negotiation by the press council is not a success, we will continue this case legally," he said.

Cases against journalists in Myanmar have further tarnished the reputation of one-time rights icon Suu Kyi, whose legacy fell apart during the Rohingya crisis.

Suu Kyi has said little in defence of the Reuters journalists, who will have spent a year in prison next month. They are appealing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Myanmar journalists Jailed journalists Jailed Myanmar Reuters reporters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp