Home World

I won't be a meddling king: Prince Charles

According to the BBC, in the documentary, Prince Charles was asked about his campaigning, which some people described as "meddling".

Published: 09th November 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles | AP

By IANS

LONDON: The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has said in a birthday interview he will not be a meddling king when he replaces his mom, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles, who as the monarch's eldest son is the Prince of Wales, is about to celebrate his 70th birthday on November 14, and made the comment in a media interview, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

He has a reputation of making his views known on a range of subjects ranging from architecture, the environment, climate change to natural health remedies such as homeopathy.

In a documentary for the BBC, the prince said he will stop speaking out on topics he feels strongly about when he becomes king, adding that "he is not that stupid".

Prince Charles said the idea he would continue making interventions as king was nonsense, adding he would have to operate within constitutional parameters.

Queen Elizabeth never comments on political matters, though what she says at her regular meetings with serving prime ministers is never reported or publicly disclosed.

According to the BBC, in the documentary, Prince Charles was asked about his campaigning, which some people described as "meddling".

Documentary film-maker John Bridcut, who followed the prince for 12 months, said Prince Charles "bridled a bit" at the use of the word "meddling" and instead preferred to think of his interventions as "motivating".

The heir to the throne said: "If it's meddling to worry about the inner cities as I did 40 years ago, then if that's meddling I'm proud of it."

He added the roles of Prince of Wales and king were completely separate.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prince Charles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp