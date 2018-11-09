Home World

Thai lawmakers back legalizing medical marijuana 

The action was taken because of growing interest in the use of marijuana and its components to treat some medical conditions.

Published: 09th November 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANGKOK: Thailand's legislature has officially proposed legal amendments that would allow the licensed medical use of marijuana, making it a potential trailblazer in Asia in legalising what used to be regarded strictly as a dangerous drug.

ALSO READ | Canada: After South Korea, Japan, China latest to warn its citizens against marijuana ​

The National Legislative Assembly on Friday submitted proposed amendments to the health ministry that would put marijuana and the plant kratom, popular locally as a stimulant and painkiller, into a legal category that would allow their licensed possession and distribution under regulated conditions.

The proposed changes would not allow recreational use of the drugs.

The action was taken because of growing interest in the use of marijuana and its components to treat some medical conditions.

Public hearings showed overwhelming support for the measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
marijuana medical use

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp