US court halts construction of Keystone XL oil pipeline

Published: 09th November 2018 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

US Flag for representation.

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Thursday halted construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, arguing that President Donald Trump's administration had failed to adequately explain why it had lifted a ban on the project.

The ruling by Judge Brian Morris of the US District Court for the District of Montana dealt a stinging setback to Trump and the oil industry and served up a big win for conservationists and indigenous groups.

Trump granted a permit for the conduit meant to stretch from Canada to Texas shortly after taking office.

He said it would create jobs and spur development of infrastructure.

The administration overturned a ruling by the Obama administration in 2015 that denied a permit for the pipeline, largely on environmental grounds.

Thursday's ruling is temporary, and requires the government to do a more thorough review of how the project might affect the climate, cultural resources and wildlife.

