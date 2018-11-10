Taliban founder Samiul Haq's murder: Evidence collected from scene of crime

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Fingerprints of three individuals, a bloodstained kurta besides several other evidences have been gathered by police from the scene of Maulana Samiul Haq's murder.

However, police were awaiting the forensic laboratory report to ascertain who hung the kurta in the restroom. It also believes that the fingerprints will help them figure out the number of individuals present in the room, Dawn reported.

Top Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was also known as the 'godfather of Taliban', was stabbed to death at his residence in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on 3 November.

Haq, 82, was the head of the Islamic religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak town and also the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S). Haq, a heart patient, was killed by unidentified attackers while he was resting in his room, his son Maulana Hamidul Haq was quoted as saying by Geo News.

As of now no one has been accused in the FIR registered with Airport police.

More than 25 different samples collected from the scene of the murder have been sent to the laboratory.

According to sources, the police have also been questioning people who have been in touch with Haq through telephone.

Mobile phone calls made by Haq's secretary Ahmed Shah are also being probed.

There has been no formal interrogation of Mr Shah so far.

An investigating police officer said the complainant may nominate someone, as the investigation into murder cases is launched after the forensic laboratory's report.

Following the incident, there was a reshuffle with a few officers being shifted.

Dr Ghias Gul Khan, who was recently posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP) investigation Rawalpindi and was leading the investigation in Haq's murder, has been transferred and posted as principal of the Rawalpindi Police Training School.

Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, currently posted as the SSP operations Gujranwala, has been shifted to Rawalpindi as the SSP investigation.

Saqib Sultan Al Mehmood, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as SSP operations Gujranwala.

However, a senior police officer said Dr Gul's transfer had nothing to do with the murder investigation, and Mr Abdullah would assume the job.