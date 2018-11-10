Home World

UN chief reiterates support and solidarity with Somalis after deadly attack

Antonio Guterres said that he has full faith that Somalis will not be deterred in their efforts for lasting peace and political stability.

Published: 10th November 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Somalis carry away an injured civilian who was wounded in a bomb blast near the Sahafi hotel in the capital Mogadishu | AP

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Chief Antonio Guterres has reiterated his support and solidarity with Somalis, following bomb attacks and gunfire in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Friday, saying that he has full faith that Somalis "will not be deterred" in their efforts for lasting peace and political stability.

The Secretary General said in a statement, "The support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Federal Government of Somalia in this endeavour."

The statement added that the Secretary General "sends his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the United Nations news reported.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) reported that car bombs went off near the capital's Sahafi Hotel on Friday afternoon.

The initial explosions were followed by gunfire, all believed to be carried out by the terrorist group, Al-Shabab.

In its year long fight against the UN and internationally-backed government, the extremist group has targeted places which are frequently visited by officials and the security forces, such as the Sahafi Hotel.

So far, authorities have reported that at least 20 people have been killed, and 17 wounded.

In a statement condemning the attack, UN Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Raisedon Zenenga, said the agency has faith the terror attacks will not affect Somalia's economic development and security reform.

She said, "The United Nations and the wider international community stand with them."

