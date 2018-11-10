Yemen still under famine threat, confirms UNICEF

By UNI

SANA: UNICEF has warned that more than seven million children are facing a serious threat of famine in Yemen and over 6,000 kids had either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories because of years of underdevelopment in the impoverished Arab country and has, so far, claimed the lives of around 56,000 Yemenis, says SABA, Yemeni news agency.

The UN states that 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger and that Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa says more than 10,000 people have been killed and more than half of the 14 million people at serious risk of famine in Yemen are children and an additional one million severely food insecure children in Yemen risk falling into famine as families struggle to afford basic food and transport to health facilities for treatment.

Already, more than two-thirds (64.5 per cent) of Yemen's population don't know where their next meal is coming from, he added.