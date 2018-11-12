Home World

Sirisena's political calculations go haywire: US experts on Lanka crisis

Sirisena on October 9 dissolved parliament and announced snap polls on January 5 next year after it became evident that he did not have enough support in the House to prove the premiership of Rajapaks

Published: 12th November 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (File)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's move to dismiss Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Mahinda Rajapaksa was a "poor decision" that went haywire, prominent think tanks in the US said, emphasising on the need of a free and fair election in the island nation.

Sirisena on October 9 dissolved parliament and announced snap polls on January 5 next year after it became evident that he did not have enough support in the House to prove the premiership of Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa needed the support of minimum 113 parliamentarians in the 225-member House to prove his majority "The dissolution of parliament underscores the fact that Sirisena misunderstood and misjudged his ability to muster political support from the parliamentarians," Bharat Gopalaswamy, Director of the South Asia Centre at the Atlantic Council think tank said.

"It was a poor decision to sack Wickremasinghe. It is important that the elections that will be conducted now be fair, free and credible as it is important to restore faith in the democratic process in Sri Lanka for its international partners," he said.

On October 26, Sirisena abruptly sacked Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa, a move which made the country plunge into a constitutional crisis.

Sirisena had suspended parliamentary proceedings until November 16. Later, owing to domestic and international pressure, he issued a notice to reconvene parliament on November 14.

However, on Friday last week, Sirisena dissolved parliament and announced snap polls on January 2019.

"Sri Lanka's political instability is definitely worrisome," Aman Thakker, research associate at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank, said.

"The return of Rajapaksa as prime minister certainly has many in New Delhi worried about whether he continue with his pro-China engagement, which saw Chinese investment of billions of dollars in the island nation and even a Chinese submarine dock at Colombo," he said.

However, he noted that Rajapaksa has shown an ability to mend ties with India, as was evident by his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

"India will need to look beyond which personalities cycle in and out of power, and rather develop a more long-term strategy to engage with China and respond to the inroads it is making in the Indian Ocean," Thakker said.

Aparna Pande, Director of Hudson Institute's Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia, said Delhi is watching closely the recent developments in Colombo not only because India seeks internal stability in Lanka but also out of concern that "Beijing may have had a role to play in the latest development."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Ranil Wickremesinghe Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp