Woman charged over Australia strawberry needle scare; says 'motivated by spite'

Ms Trinh allegedly intended to cause financial harm to a farm where she had worked, reported Fairfax Media, citing court documents.

An undated handout photo made available by the Queensland Police shows a thin piece of metal seen among a basket of strawberries in Gladstone, Queensland, Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: A woman has been charged after a "complex" investigation into an Australian strawberry scare where needles were found stuck into the fruit, police said Sunday, in a crisis that sparked nationwide panic.

Queensland state authorities offered a large reward and the national government raised jail terms for such crimes after sewing needles were found in plastic boxes of the fruit sold in supermarkets in September.

Since the first case came to light when a man was taken to hospital with stomach pains after consuming strawberries, more than 100 alleged incidents of pins and needles found in fruit, mostly strawberries, were reported in September around the country.

One incident was also reported in neighbouring New Zealand.

Police said a 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Sunday with seven counts of contaminating goods "following a complex... and extensive investigation".

"This is a major and unprecedented police investigation with a lot of complexities involved," Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker said in a statement.

"The Queensland Police Service has allocated a significant amount of resources to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

She faces up to 10 years' imprisonment and is due in a Brisbane court on Monday.

According to a BBC report, My Ut Trinh, 50, had worked as a supervisor at a strawberry farm north of Brisbane. 

"The case that is put is that it is motivated by some spite or revenge," Magistrate Christine Roney said. "She had embarked on a course over several months of putting a metal object into fruit."

The sabotage crisis led supermarkets to pull the fruit from the shelves and saw farmers dump tonnes of the unwanted berry. The government raised the maximum prison sentence for fruit tampering from 10 to 15 years.

Queensland Strawberry Growers Association spokeswoman Jennifer Rowling welcomed the news and said the crisis had a "crippling impact" on the state's strawberry growers.

"However, it is disconcerting that the charges relate to only six or seven punnets (plastic boxes) of strawberries, proving that the majority of... incidents were copycats or false reports," she told national broadcaster ABC.

