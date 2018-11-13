Home World

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad calls for mutually beneficial trade deals

Mahathir pointed out that 65 per cent of the regional bloc's trade was with the 16 members of the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, asking nations to participate in it.

Published: 13th November 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote address during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN summit in Singapore, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to engage in fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation.

Addressing the Asean Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) being held ahead of the Asean Summit this week in Singapore, Mahathir called on Southeast Asian nations to enter into Free-Trade Agreements (FTAs) such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Efe news reported.

"What we require is fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation rather than the dominance by anyone", Mahathir said during the keynote speech at ABIS 2018.

The RCEP is a proposed deal between the 10 Asean members and six Asian-Pacific states with which the regional bloc has existing FTAs -- namely China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

READ | China-backed trade deal pushed back to 2019

Mahathir pointed out that 65 per cent of the regional bloc's trade was with the 16 members of the proposed RCEP, and when implemented, would be a huge market in its own right, representing half of the world's population and over 40 per cent of global trade.

"We must therefore leverage on the existing high level of trade linkages", Mahathir said, while warning that members "must not just accept trade and investment measures that may be unfair to Asean nations and Asean economic integration".

Mahathir has been critical of some China-backed infrastructure investment deals, saying Malaysia could not afford them and calling them unfair.

Since taking office in May, he has cancelled the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link as well as gas pipeline projects worth more than USD 2 billion.

Asean consists of Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahathir Mohamad ASEAN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp