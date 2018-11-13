Home World

Millions of Pakistani girls deprived of education: Watchdog

In 2017, Pakistan spent less than 2.8 percent of its GDP on education — far below recommended standards of 4 to 6 percent.

An international rights group says millions of girls in Pakistan are still out of school (File | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: An international rights group says millions of girls in Pakistan are still out of school, mostly because the government spends less money on education.

Human Rights Watch says they are deprived of an education for multiple reasons, including a shortage of government schools.

The New York-based watchdog says the country — which has a population of about 207 million, including an estimated 80 million school-age children — has nearly 22.5 million children that are out of school. The majority of them are girls.

The 111-page report was released on Tuesday. It is entitled "Shall I Feed My Daughter, or Educate Her?: Barriers to Girls' Education in Pakistan."

In 2017, Pakistan spent less than 2.8 percent of its GDP on education — far below recommended standards of 4 to 6 percent.

Pakistani girls girls education Human Rights Watch Women Empowerment

