Home World

Palestinian killed in Israel strike: Gaza ministry

The Israeli military said its aircraft had fired towards a militant who was part of a group launching projectiles at its territory, without confirming the death.

Published: 13th November 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian on Tuesday, Gaza's health ministry said, raising the death toll in the enclave to five in less than 24 hours.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had fired towards a militant who was part of a group launching projectiles at its territory, without confirming the death.

Barrages of rocket and mortar fire into Israel and Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have threatened a new war between the two sides.

READ | India appeals to donors to enhance contributions to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

The ministry identified the man killed as Khaled al-Sultan, 26. Another person was wounded, it said.

The Israeli military says it has hit around 150 targets in the Gaza Strip since Monday afternoon, while nearly 400 rockets and mortar rounds have been fired from Gaza at Israel.

The latest round of violence began on Sunday with a deadly Israeli special forces operation inside the Gaza Strip that prompted Hamas to vow revenge.

Palestinian militants responded with rocket and mortar fire, as well as a missile that hit a bus and severely wounded an Israeli soldier. Israel hit back with major air strikes.

Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, have fought three wars since 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaza Strip Israeli Palestine war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp