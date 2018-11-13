Palestinian killed in Israel strike: Gaza ministry

By AFP

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian on Tuesday, Gaza's health ministry said, raising the death toll in the enclave to five in less than 24 hours.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had fired towards a militant who was part of a group launching projectiles at its territory, without confirming the death.

Barrages of rocket and mortar fire into Israel and Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have threatened a new war between the two sides.

The ministry identified the man killed as Khaled al-Sultan, 26. Another person was wounded, it said.

The Israeli military says it has hit around 150 targets in the Gaza Strip since Monday afternoon, while nearly 400 rockets and mortar rounds have been fired from Gaza at Israel.

The latest round of violence began on Sunday with a deadly Israeli special forces operation inside the Gaza Strip that prompted Hamas to vow revenge.

Palestinian militants responded with rocket and mortar fire, as well as a missile that hit a bus and severely wounded an Israeli soldier. Israel hit back with major air strikes.

Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, have fought three wars since 2008.